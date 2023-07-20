Ding Dong! Daniel Snyder is officially dead to the NFL!

Daniel Snyder is no longer the owner of the Washington Commanders, as the sale of the franchise was officially finalized this afternoon. It became official after NFL owners voted unanimously to approve the sale from Snyder to a group led by Josh Harris for $6.05 billion, which is now the highest amount ever paid for a North American professional sports franchise.

The news of the sale was confirmed by several notable sources, including ESPN's Adam Schefter:

The majority owner of the franchise has been Snyder since 1999, and he's presided over a particularly troubling era of Washington football. He'll also be required to pay $60 million as part of the sale:

NFL is ordering former Commanders’ owner Daniel Snyder to pay $60 million as part of the closing sale: https://t.co/6fSFD3ObDT — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 20, 2023

Included in the Harris group of ownership is NBA Hall of Famer and former Michigan State Spartan Magic Johnson and billionaire Mitchell Rales.

Roger Goodell offered his congratulations to the Harris group

“Congratulations to Josh Harris and his impressive group of partners,” NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement. “Josh will be a great addition to the NFL. He has a remarkable record in business, sports, and in his communities. The diverse group that Josh has put together is outstanding for its business acumen and strong Washington ties and we welcome them to the NFL as well.

“… I know he has a commitment to winning on the field, but also to running an organization that everyone will be proud of — and to making positive contributions in the community.”

The Commanders have not won a postseason game since 2005, and have been embroiled in multiple controversies ranging from trouble with FedEx Field to reports of several instances of sexual harassment by former employees.

The new ownership group in charge of the Commanders will hopefully be ushering in a new era for the franchise.