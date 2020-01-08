Drysdale’s NFL Divisional Round picks against the spread

The NFL Playoffs Wild Card round is in the books and the road teams won 3 of 4 games.

Though I was only .500 for the round overall, I was 2-0 in my best bets, moving me to 67.7% on the season.

That being said, we are on to the divisional round and it is time for the top seeds to take the field. After looking over the point spreads, it will not be easy this week but I will do my best!

Here are my Divisional Round picks against the spread. (As you can see below, I LOVE the dogs this week!)

WILD CARD RECORD 2-2, 2-0 Best Bets

OVERALL RECORD 147-104-5 (58.6%), 42-20-3 (67.7%) best bets

*Best bets in BOLD

Divisional Round – Saturday

Minnesota +7 over San Francisco

Tennessee +9.5 over Baltimore

Divisional Round – Sunday

Houston +9.5 over Kansas City

Seattle +4 over Green Bay