22.8 F
Detroit
Wednesday, January 8, 2020
type here...
Detroit Lions News

Drysdale’s NFL Divisional Round picks against the spread

By Don Drysdale

Must Read

Detroit Lions NewsDon Drysdale - 0

Drysdale’s NFL Divisional Round picks against the spread

The NFL Playoffs Wild Card round is in the books and the road teams won 3 of 4 games. Though...
Read more
Detroit Red Wings NewsArnold Powell - 0

Detroit Red Wings 2020 All-Star jersey revealed [Photo]

On Jan. 25, St. Louis will host the 2020 NHL All-Star Game. Today, the NHL All-Star jerseys were released and...
Read more
Detroit Lions NewsDon Drysdale - 0

3 Veteran players the Detroit Lions may consider cutting

We are smack dab in the middle of the NFL Playoffs, which is a fun time for some fan...
Read more
Don Drysdale
I am a fan of all Detroit sports and LOVE to write about them!

The NFL Playoffs Wild Card round is in the books and the road teams won 3 of 4 games.

Though I was only .500 for the round overall, I was 2-0 in my best bets, moving me to 67.7% on the season.

That being said, we are on to the divisional round and it is time for the top seeds to take the field. After looking over the point spreads, it will not be easy this week but I will do my best!

Here are my Divisional Round picks against the spread. (As you can see below, I LOVE the dogs this week!)

WILD CARD RECORD 2-2, 2-0 Best Bets

OVERALL RECORD 147-104-5 (58.6%), 42-20-3 (67.7%) best bets

*Best bets in BOLD

Divisional Round – Saturday

Minnesota +7 over San Francisco

Tennessee +9.5 over Baltimore

Divisional Round – Sunday

Houston +9.5 over Kansas City

Seattle +4 over Green Bay

Have something to say? Click here to jump to the comments!

Previous articleDetroit Red Wings 2020 All-Star jersey revealed [Photo]

Comments

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Detroit Lions NewsDon Drysdale - 0

Drysdale’s NFL Divisional Round picks against the spread

The NFL Playoffs Wild Card round is in the books and the road teams won 3 of 4 games. Though...
Read more
Detroit Red Wings News

Detroit Red Wings 2020 All-Star jersey revealed [Photo]

Arnold Powell - 0
On Jan. 25, St. Louis will host the 2020 NHL All-Star Game. Today, the NHL All-Star jerseys were released and here is what the Detroit...
Read more
Detroit Lions News

3 Veteran players the Detroit Lions may consider cutting

Don Drysdale - 0
We are smack dab in the middle of the NFL Playoffs, which is a fun time for some fan bases, but for the Detroit...
Read more
MSU News

Former Michigan State football coach George Perles dies

Arnold Powell - 0
According to reports, former Michigan State football coach and board of trustees member George Perles died on Tuesday at the age of 85. In...
Read more
Detroit Red Wings News

2 Detroit Red Wings named as ‘players who could move’ before trade deadline

Arnold Powell - 0
We are still a month and a half away from the 2020 NHL trade deadline, but there has already been plenty of speculation as...
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

3 Veteran players the Detroit Lions may consider cutting

Detroit Lions News Don Drysdale - 0
We are smack dab in the middle of the NFL Playoffs, which is a fun time for some fan bases, but for the Detroit...
Read more

Matthew Stafford to the New England Patriots? ESPN reporter mentions hypothetical trade

Detroit Lions News Arnold Powell - 0
In 2019, the Detroit Lions' worst nightmare came to fruition when quarterback Matthew Stafford broke his back. Stafford was forced to miss the final 8...
Read more

Detroit Lions sign RB Tra Carson

Detroit Lions News Don Drysdale - 0
According to the Detroit Lions, they have signed RB Tra Carson to a Reserve/Future contract. Carson started one game for the Lions in 2019,...
Read more

Report: Detroit Lions’ quarterbacks coach Sean Ryan is a wanted man

Detroit Lions News Arnold Powell - 0
On Tuesday, news broke that Baylor's Matt Rhule will be the Carolina Panthers next head coach. http://gty.im/1191461532 According to NFL reporter Jason La Canfora, Rhule has...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Stay up to date with your favorite sports news while you enjoy your morning coffee!

[tdn_block_newsletter_subscribe input_placeholder=”Your email address” btn_text=”Subscribe” tds_newsletter2-image=”518″ tds_newsletter2-image_bg_color=”#c3ecff” tds_newsletter3-input_bar_display=”row” tds_newsletter4-image=”519″ tds_newsletter4-image_bg_color=”#fffbcf” tds_newsletter4-btn_bg_color=”#f3b700″ tds_newsletter4-check_accent=”#f3b700″ tds_newsletter5-tdicon=”tdc-font-fa tdc-font-fa-envelope-o” tds_newsletter5-btn_bg_color=”#000000″ tds_newsletter5-btn_bg_color_hover=”#4db2ec” tds_newsletter5-check_accent=”#000000″ tds_newsletter6-input_bar_display=”row” tds_newsletter6-btn_bg_color=”#da1414″ tds_newsletter6-check_accent=”#da1414″ tds_newsletter7-image=”520″ tds_newsletter7-btn_bg_color=”#1c69ad” tds_newsletter7-check_accent=”#1c69ad” tds_newsletter7-f_title_font_size=”20″ tds_newsletter7-f_title_font_line_height=”28px” tds_newsletter8-input_bar_display=”row” tds_newsletter8-btn_bg_color=”#00649e” tds_newsletter8-btn_bg_color_hover=”#21709e” tds_newsletter8-check_accent=”#00649e” embedded_form_type=”mailchimp” tds_newsletter=”tds_newsletter1″ tds_newsletter1-input_bar_display=”” tdc_css=”eyJhbGwiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjAiLCJkaXNwbGF5IjoiIn19″ tds_newsletter1-f_input_font_family=”712″ tds_newsletter1-f_btn_font_family=”712″ tds_newsletter1-f_input_font_size=”14″ tds_newsletter1-btn_bg_color=”#266fef” embedded_form_code=”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”]
- Advertisement -

© Fan Driven Media LLC. | All rights reserved.