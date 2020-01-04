Drysdale’s NFL Wild Card Round picks against the spread

If you have been betting with me throughout the regular season, you are VERY welcome!
Not only did I hit on 58.7% overall (all games picked), but I absolutely destroyed it by hitting 66.7% of my best bets during the 2019 NFL regular season!
Here are my final results for the 2019 regular season.
WEEK 17 RECORD 9-7, 3-1 Best Bets
OVERALL RECORD 145-102-5 (58.7%), 40-20-3 (66.7%) best bets
Now it is time to make my picks for the Wild Card Round of the NFL Playoffs and there are some really tough spreads staring me in the face.
That being said, here goes nothing!
Best bets in BOLD
Wild Card Round – Saturday
Houston -2.5 over Buffalo
New England -5 over Tennessee
Wild Card Round – Sunday
New Orleans -7.5 over Minnesota
Seattle -1.5 over Philadelphia