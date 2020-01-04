34.2 F
Detroit Lions News

Drysdale’s NFL Wild Card Round picks against the spread

By Don Drysdale

Don Drysdale
I am a fan of all Detroit sports and LOVE to write about them!

If you have been betting with me throughout the regular season, you are VERY welcome!

Not only did I hit on 58.7% overall (all games picked), but I absolutely destroyed it by hitting 66.7% of my best bets during the 2019 NFL regular season!

Here are my final results for the 2019 regular season.

WEEK 17 RECORD 9-7, 3-1 Best Bets

OVERALL RECORD 145-102-5 (58.7%), 40-20-3 (66.7%) best bets

Now it is time to make my picks for the Wild Card Round of the NFL Playoffs and there are some really tough spreads staring me in the face.

That being said, here goes nothing!

Best bets in BOLD

Wild Card Round – Saturday

Houston -2.5 over Buffalo

New England -5 over Tennessee

Wild Card Round – Sunday

New Orleans -7.5 over Minnesota

Seattle -1.5 over Philadelphia

