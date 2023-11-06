DSN’s NFC North Week 9 review

Our NFC North Week 9 review sees the Lions remain in 1st place by a comfortable margin!

The Detroit Lions had a day off yesterday as they relished their recent triumph, which occurred one week ago in a lively Ford Field during Monday Night Football against the Las Vegas Raiders. While they maintain a significant lead in the NFC North, the Minnesota Vikings‘ victory yesterday has brought them closer in Detroit's rear-view mirror. Let's review the Week 9 outcomes for the rest of the NFC North Division.

Vikings ground the Atlanta Falcons

In their first game following the loss of quarterback Kirk Cousins for the remainder of the year due to a torn Achilles, the Vikings secured their 5th win of the 2023 season with a 31-28 victory over the Atlanta Falcons. Quarterback Joshua Dobbs completed 20 of 30 passes for 158 yards and two touchdowns. However, the victory came at the cost of another offensive weapon, as backup running back Cam Akers also suffered a torn Achilles. With this win, Minnesota's record improved to 5-4. The Vikings host the New Orleans Saints next Sunday.

Packers take down the Rams at Lambeau Field

The Green Bay Packers are still adjusting to playing without quarterback Aaron Rodgers, and they went into yesterday's game with a less-than-ideal 2-5 record. Jordan Love stepped up to guide the team to their 3rd win, completing 20 of 28 passes for 228 yards and a touchdown. Aaron Jones led the ground attack with 20 carries for 73 yards and a touchdown. This victory boosted the Packers' record to 3-5. Their next game is scheduled against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium next week.

Bears' misery continues with loss at Saints

The Chicago Bears, a team in the NFC North division that poses no threat to the Lions, suffered their 7th loss of the year yesterday in a 24-17 defeat to the New Orleans Saints in the Big Easy. This loss pushed the Bears to a 2-7 record, placing them in the bottom spot of the division. Quarterback Tyson Bagent completed 18 of 30 passes for two touchdowns but also threw three interceptions, while D'Onta Foreman gained 83 yards on 20 carries. Their upcoming game will be against the Carolina Panthers this Thursday at Soldier Field for Thursday Night Football.

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

The Detroit Lions maintained their 1st place position in the NFC North Division after Week 9, during which they had a bye week and were inactive. The Vikings and Packers both secured victories in their Week 9 games, whereas the Bears suffered a loss, bringing their record to 2-7. The Lions will return to action this weekend against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Bottom Line: The Lions can add to their division lead this Sunday

The Lions will be back in action this Sunday in sunny California as they face the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium. The Chargers are playing tonight against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in the Meadowlands and aim to improve their record to .500 at 4-4 with a victory.

When next Sunday's Week 10 matchup is all said and done, will the Lions have improved to an impressive 7-2?