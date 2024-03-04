Dylan Larkin Injury: How Detroit Red Wings will combat losing their Captain

How the Detroit Red Wings will deal with the Dylan Larkin Injury

The Detroit Red Wings are set to face a challenging period as they navigate the upcoming two weeks without their captain, Dylan Larkin, due to a lower-body injury. Following the unfortunate news, Red Wings head coach Derek Lalonde spoke about how the Red Wings will deal with losing Larkin.

Moving Forward without Dylan Larkin

According to Lalonde, Joe Veleno is expected to take on a more significant role, filling in Larkin’s spot on the top line alongside Alex DeBrincat and Patrick Kane, as well as taking duties on the penalty kill. Andrew Copp will assume Larkin‘s position on the top power-play unit.

“It’s going to be more minutes for Joe,” coach Derek Lalonde said Monday.

“Veleno skated in Larkin’s spot on the top line between Alex DeBrincat and Patrick Kane, and was on the penalty kill. Andrew Copp slid into Larkin’s spot on the top power play unit.

“The last time Dylan was out, Joe got into that 18-to-20 (-minute) range,” Lalonde said. “He actually got 21-22 one night. But, probably some increased minutes for the whole group.

“Good challenge for us. Everyone goes through injuries. We didn’t handle it very well last time Dylan was out, but I think we will respond a little better this time around.”

Why it Matters

This adjustment comes at a pivotal time for the Red Wings, who are striving to maintain their momentum in the second half of the season, marked by considerable success. Despite the absence of Larkin, who leads the team with 26 goals and 54 points, head coach Derek Lalonde expresses confidence in the team’s depth and resilience, highlighting the importance of collective effort to overcome this setback.

“I’m confident in the group,” Lalonde said. “We’re deeper throughout the lineup.

“I think everyone has got to do a little bit more. They understand the task. This group has been pretty good battling in the moment, hence our third-period comeback record. Even our last road trip, we lose the first two games, we’re on the back end of it and have a pretty good road trip. The moment right now is Colorado and our current road trip and we’ll have to battle and grind for every point available.”

TL;DR (too long didn’t read)

Joe Veleno steps up to fill Dylan Larkin‘s top-line role during his two-week injury absence. Red Wings face a test of depth and teamwork, having struggled previously without Larkin. Collective effort and strategic adjustments are emphasized to sustain the team’s playoff push.

The Bottom Line – Rising to the Challenge

As the Detroit Red Wings embark on this crucial stretch without Dylan Larkin, the spotlight falls on players like Joe Veleno and Andrew Copp, alongside the entire roster, to fill the void. The team’s depth and coach Lalonde‘s strategic prowess are under the microscope, presenting an opportunity for the Red Wings to demonstrate their capacity to overcome adversity. With the collective effort and a focus on grinding out every possible point, the Red Wings are poised to navigate this challenging period. This moment could very well define their season, proving that resilience and team cohesion are invaluable assets in the pursuit of postseason glory.