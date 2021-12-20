Dylan Larkin knocks over fans beer before totally redeeming himself [Video]

If you have ever sat against the glass at a hockey game, you know that rule number one is not to set food or drink on the ledge while the players are on the ice unless you are cool with it being knocked over.

Well, apparently the fans you are about to see in the video below are new to being this close to the ice and their beer was knocked over when Detroit Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin hit the glass during warmups.

But as you are going to see, Larkin noticed what he did and he totally redeemed himself.

Check it out.