Detroit Red Wings News

Dylan Larkin posts message for Detroit Red Wings fans

Detroit Red Wings News

Steve Yzerman says Anthony Mantha and Tyler Bertuzzi are not going anywhere

Don Drysdale - 0
Detroit Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman has some important decisions to make prior to the start of the 2020-21 season and it sounds like...
Detroit Red Wings News

Steve Yzerman to name Detroit Red Wings Captain, but you will have to wait

Arnold Powell - 0
One thing is for certain, Detroit Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman is going to do things the way he wants to do then and...
It was an extremely difficult season for Dylan Larkin and the Detroit Red Wings as they finished with the worst record in the NHL.

On Tuesday, NHL commissioner Gary Bettman announced that the 2019-20 regular season was officially over and a 24-team playoff would be used to crown a Stanley Cup Champion.

A day later, Larkin published a message on Instagram for Red Wings fans.

“As hard as this season was, the ending has been harder. I’d like to say thank you to our fans that have stuck with us through thick and thin! Stay safe Hockeytown”

By Don Drysdale

