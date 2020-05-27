Dylan Larkin posts message for Detroit Red Wings fans

It was an extremely difficult season for Dylan Larkin and the Detroit Red Wings as they finished with the worst record in the NHL.

On Tuesday, NHL commissioner Gary Bettman announced that the 2019-20 regular season was officially over and a 24-team playoff would be used to crown a Stanley Cup Champion.

A day later, Larkin published a message on Instagram for Red Wings fans.

“As hard as this season was, the ending has been harder. I’d like to say thank you to our fans that have stuck with us through thick and thin! Stay safe Hockeytown”