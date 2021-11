There are no-doubt goals and there are NO-DOUBT GOALS!

Take a look as Dylan Larkin absolutely fires a loose puck into the net to give the Red Wings a 2-1 lead over the Blues.

The captain is rolling so far this season!

Dylan Larkin scores his 10th goal of the season, and the #RedWings lead! #LGRW pic.twitter.com/c4srB23qea — Ryan Hana (@RyanHanaWWP) November 25, 2021