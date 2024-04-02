Top 5 NFL Offseason Moves List Includes Detroit Lions’ DJ Reader

The top 5 NFL offseason moves include the acquisition of DJ Reader by Detroit Lions GM Brad Holmes!

It’s been an impressive turnaround for the Detroit Lions, once perceived as perennial underdogs in professional sports, now recognized as one of the NFL’s most dynamic and exciting teams. Following their first division win in 30 years, they’ve continued to impress with a pair of thrilling postseason victories. General Manager Brad Holmes deserves praise for his strategic transactions, with the recent signing of DJ Reader ranked among the top five moves of the NFL offseason.

The Detroit Lions inked DJ Reader to a two-year pact

Last month, the Lions secured the signature of Reader to a two-year contract. Regarded as one of the NFL’s premier interior defenders, Reader’s addition will bolster Detroit’s defense, particularly alongside Alim McNeill, further enhancing their defensive prowess.

“I’m excited to pair with him, see the things that he does well,” Reader said after signing with Detroit. “I watch him all the time on film. I’m excited to just get around him and be able to pick his brain about what he likes about the position. Every guy got different things they enjoy about playing D-tackle, I’ve got things I enjoy, so I just want to talk to him about it and pick his brain and see what he’s got going on and see what our future holds.”

Brad Holmes earns high praise for the signing

According to Yahoo Sports’ Frank Schwab, Brad Holmes’ signing of DJ Reader ranks among the top five offseason moves by any NFL general manager thus far.

“It’s not a big investment as Reader nears his 30th birthday,” he wrote. “Reader came at a value because of a torn tendon in his quadriceps, which is a severe injury. But Reader has offered an optimistic outlook on his recovery. If Reader returns early in the season and is back in his normal role of blowing up the opponent’s interior run game, that can be transformative for a Lions defense that needed an upgrade to take the next step.”

Bottom Line: Can the Lions run it back?

In 2023, Lions fans experienced an exhilarating season as the team clinched their first division win in thirty years. They continued this momentum with a pair of thrilling victories at Ford Field, captivating sold-out crowds and establishing one of the most formidable home-field advantages in the league.

With their recent successes, the Lions are no longer underdogs but recognized as a force to be reckoned with. However, this newfound status should fuel the organization’s drive to build upon last year’s achievements and strive for even greater heights in the seasons ahead.