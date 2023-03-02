Dylan Larkin’s dreams are coming true with Detroit Red Wings

The Detroit Red Wings have signed their 26-year-old captain, Dylan Larkin, to an eight-year contract extension with an average annual value of $8.7 million, confirming Larkin's status as a key player for the franchise. Larkin has been with the Red Wings since 2014, and he was named the 37th captain in club history in January 2021. He has always wanted to stay with his hometown team, and he leads the Red Wings in goals, assists, and points this season. Larkin is proud of his NHL career and has expressed his desire to be a Red Wing for life.

Key points:

Dylan Larkin signed an eight-year contract extension with the Detroit Red Wings

The average annual value of the contract is $8.7 million

Larkin has been with the Red Wings since 2014 and was named captain in January 2021

Larkin leads the Red Wings in goals, assists, and points this season

He wants to be a Red Wing for life

Larkin has matured both on and off the ice during his NHL career

Why it matters for Dylan Larkin and Detroit Red Wings

Larkin's extension solidifies his position as a cornerstone of the Detroit Red Wings franchise for years to come, as he continues to lead the team both on and off the ice.

“It's really nice to get it done,” Larkin said after Friday's morning skate during a special press conference at Little Caesars Arena. “It's always been where I've wanted to be. I'm really happy.”

Dylan Larkin's contract extension is significant for the Detroit Red Wings because it solidifies their future. Larkin is a key player and the team's captain, and his leadership and skill are essential to the Red Wings' success. The team's fans also have a deep connection to Larkin because he is a hometown player, and they will be thrilled to see him stay with the team for the long term. The contract extension demonstrates the Red Wings' commitment to building a strong team and achieving long-term success.

“I had the [contract] questions a lot. At certain times, I think my agent was probably saying to stop saying that I wanted to be here,” Larkin said jokingly. “But it was truthful and where I wanted to be. I'm really fortunate to have a support system – my fiancé, parents, brother, close friends and teammates. I'm really fortunate because it was a lot of ups and downs this year, but they kept me able to keep going.”

Dylan Larkin By the Numbers

Through 59 games this season, Larkin leads Detroit in goals (22), assists (35), and points (57)

Since making his NHL debut on Oct. 9, 2015, Larkin paces the Red Wings in games played (563), goals (169), assists (246), points (415), power-play goals (40), power-play points (89), short-handed goals (6), overtime goals (7), and game-winning goals (22)

The Bottom Line – Larkin's loyalty secures the Red Wings' future

Dylan Larkin's contract extension is a significant moment for the Detroit Red Wings. Larkin is a hometown player who has become the team's captain and a key player. His contract extension secures the team's future and demonstrates their commitment to building a successful team. Larkin's loyalty to the Red Wings is a testament to the team's culture and values, and it will inspire others to do the same.

“I've never really lashed out or demanded something that I felt I wanted,” Larkin said. “Through the ups and downs, I feel I've tried to handle with class and doing it the right way. In the future, I can feel it this year that I really want to be able to lead this team into the playoffs and long playoff runs. You need help with that. I feel there's help in our room and coming along the way.”

“I really believe the future is bright here,” Larkin said. “I've always wanted to be part of it. I've always dreamed of, ever since I came into the league, playing my whole career here and being part of this.”