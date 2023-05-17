Eduardo Rodriguez can tie Justin Verlander’s record on Wednesday

Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez is set to take the mound on Wednesday with the opportunity to join Justin Verlander in the franchise record books. Rodriguez has been exceptional in his recent starts, allowing one run or less in each of his last six outings. Verlander currently holds the record for the most consecutive starts allowing one run or less, with a streak of seven.

Eduardo Rodriguez has been brilliant

Rodriguez's remarkable run includes an impressive performance, allowing only two runs in 41.2 innings, with 41 strikeouts, six walks, and a .157 opponent batting average. His outstanding performance so far in 2023 makes him an attractive trade asset for contending teams.

“I’ve had a lot of good starts and a lot of bad starts in my career,” Rodriguez said. “I know how to handle it. What helped me with that was just learning how to turn the page. I have a good start, I take the good out of it and prepare for the next one. I have a bad start, take the good out of it and go to the next one.

“That’s what I do. Just turn the page after every start.”

Bottom Line – A chance to make history

As Rodriguez takes the mound on Wednesday, all eyes will be on his performance. With the opportunity to tie Verlander's record for consecutive starts allowing one run or less, Rodriguez has a chance to etch his name alongside one of the franchise's greatest pitchers. Beyond the individual accomplishment, this pursuit holds broader implications for the Tigers' future plans and potential trade discussions. Will Rodriguez maintain his exceptional form and solidify his place in Tigers' history?