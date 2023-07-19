Eduardo Rodriguez, the talented pitcher for the Detroit Tigers, is unfazed by the upcoming August 1 trade deadline. He remains focused on his role within the team and is determined to contribute his best on the mound. Rodriguez signed a five-year, $77 million contract with the Tigers in November 2021, with an opt-out clause before the third year. Despite the potential for trade speculation, Rodriguez is content and committed to the Tigers' organization.

Eduardo Rodriguez: ‘I signed the contract with the Tigers to stay here and play here'

In a recent statement, Rodriguez expressed his dedication to the team, emphasizing that his primary goal is to help the Tigers win games.

“It’s easy,” he said Tuesday when asked how he was dealing with it. “The only thing I can do is go out and pitch. Just go out every five days and do my best to help the team win the game. I’m right here. I signed the contract with the Tigers to stay here and play here.

“Right now, I am here.”

Eduardo Rodriguez's Mindset

Rodriguez maintains a calm and composed mindset regarding the trade deadline. While acknowledging the complexities of the business side of baseball, Rodriguez understands that his performance and mindset are crucial.

“I feel like I already signed for a lot of money. I feel like I have a really good contract and I feel like I can take care of my family the rest of my life with the money I’ve already made. For me now, it’s just about enjoying going out there every five days.

“That’s my mentality and my mindset. What happens in the future is not in my control.”

Why it matters: Rodriguez's Opt-Out Clause

Eduardo Rodriguez's contract includes an opt-out clause before the third year, allowing him to reassess his future options.

“I signed here for five years and right now I really enjoy pitching here,” he said. “I enjoy my teammates. I like playing here. For me, just go out and pitch as a Tiger. That’s my mindset and I enjoy it and I will keep doing it for the rest of my contract if I have to.”

“Just take the ball every five days and help my team win, that's how I see all this about the deadline and trades,” he said. “Go out and pitch and whatever I can do, do it. Whatever I can handle, handle it. If my future is in somebody else's hands, then it is in somebody else's hands.”

