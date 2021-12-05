Erick All puts exclamation point on Big Ten Championship with one-handed TD grab [Video]

by

It’s no longer a matter of if, but just a matter of the clock ticking down. The Michigan Wolverines will win the Big Ten Championship.

And it’s tight end Erick All putting the exclamation point on this evening’s game at Lucas Oil Stadium against the Iowa Hawkeyes, hauling in a one-handed touchdown catch:

It’s all over but the celebration! And Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh is already starting:

