ESPN’s Todd McShay releases latest 2022 NFL Draft rankings and there is a new No. 1 player

On Tuesday, ESPN’s Todd McShay released his latest 2022 NFL Draft rankings and there is a new No. 1 player.

McShay now believes that Michigan DE Aidan Hutchinson is the best prospect in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Here is what McShay has to say about Hutchinson.

Height: 6-foot-6 | Weight: 269 pounds

Grade: 93 | Previous rank: 5

Hutchinson plays a powerful game and is truly relentless in pursuit. He also has fast eyes and locates the ball really well. I also like his inside move, and his ability to line up on either side and drop in coverage will be valuable to NFL teams. The senior can stack blockers at the point of attack and has active hands. He has 14.0 sacks (third in the country), 15.5 tackles for loss (tied for 22nd), 12 quarterback hurries and two forced fumbles this season for the Wolverines. On the season, Hutchinson has three games with more than two sacks, and he has seven sacks over his past four games. The potential Heisman Trophy finalist now has an opportunity to challenge for the national sack lead in the College Football Playoff.

Nation, do you think Hutchinson will be the first player off the board in the 2022 NFL Draft?