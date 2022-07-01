The Detroit Red Wings have a new head coach and his name is Derek Lalonde.

Following the conclusion of the 2021-22 regular season, the Red Wings announced they would not be bringing back Jeff Blashill and we now know his replacement.

“I’m very pleased to announce Derek as our new head coach,” Yzerman said. “He has proven himself as an excellent coach at every level and has spent the last four seasons in the National Hockey League as part of a very successful program in Tampa Bay. We feel he is ready to take the next step in his career as the head coach of the Detroit Red Wings.”

“I’m thrilled to be named head coach of the Red Wings,” said Lalonde. “I’d like to thank Chris Ilitch and the entire Ilitch family, as well as Steve Yzerman and the Red Wings management team for entrusting me with the opportunity to lead this historic franchise. I’m ready to get to work with our group. There’s a very bright future ahead in Detroit.”

Everything Red Wings HC Derek Lalonde and GM Steve Yzerman said at introductory presser

On Friday, Derek Lalonde was officially introduced as the Detroit Red Wings head coach, and here is everything he and GM Steve Yzerman had to say.

Steve Yzerman introduces Derek Lalonde as the next head coach of the Red Wings:

The @DetroitRedWings are ready to announce the 28th coach in their team's history. Here's GM Steve Yzerman to introduce head coach Derek Lalonde. #LGRW pic.twitter.com/oagWDZojPa — Bally Sports Detroit (@BallySportsDET) July 1, 2022

Lalonde shares his thoughts on his time in Tampa, his relationship with Jon Cooper, and what he wants to emulate in Detroit.

Derek Lalonde brings championship experience to a team looking to take the next steps. He shares his thoughts on his time in Tampa, his relationship with Jon Cooper, and what he wants to emulate in Detroit. #LGRW pic.twitter.com/F6nFTthxfw — Bally Sports Detroit (@BallySportsDET) July 1, 2022

Lalonde tells us what he’d like this Red Wings team to be: hard to play against.

Derek Lalonde tells us what he'd like this Red Wings team to be: hard to play against. #LGRW pic.twitter.com/NKiGkdidbw — Bally Sports Detroit (@BallySportsDET) July 1, 2022

Yzerman speaks on why he chose Derek Lalonde over the other coaching candidates available.

Steve Yzerman, @DetroitRedWings GM, speaks on why he chose Derek Lalonde over the other coaching candidates available. #LGRW pic.twitter.com/ulZVv1rBwP — Bally Sports Detroit (@BallySportsDET) July 1, 2022

Derek Lalonde tells us what it was like going through 3 cup runs, feeling the pain of being so close to another ring, and how an old rivalry gave him comfort just before getting the call from Stevie Y.

Shortly after being named the 28th head coach in @DetroitRedWings history, Derek Lalonde tells us what it was like going through 3 cup runs, feeling the pain of being so close to another ring, and how an old rivalry gave him comfort just before getting the call from Stevie Y. pic.twitter.com/6oxMMNfgQ1 — Bally Sports Detroit (@BallySportsDET) July 1, 2022

Nation, how do you feel about the Detroit Red Wings hiring Derek Lalonde as their next head coach?

Have you subscribed to our YouTube Channel yet? Subscribe and hit that notification bell to stay up to date on all the latest Detroit sports news, rumors, interviews, live streams, and more!

