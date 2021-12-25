Ex-Ohio State QB says Urban Meyer will never coach again, ‘Can’t teach an old dog new tricks’

After numerous poor decisions, Urban Meyer has finally been fired by the Jacksonville Jaguars.

One person who believes Meyer will never coach again is one of his former players at Ohio State, Cardale Jones.

Here is what Jones had to say about Meyer.

From TMZ Sports:

“It’s almost like the term, ‘You can’t teach an old dog new tricks,'” Jones said. “I think [Urban’s] ways are a little behind us.”

“I wouldn’t say [his coaching style] is outdated, because he was just coaching college three years ago,” Jones said. “It’s just times have changed.”

“And I don’t know if he’s willing to make that sacrifice and change in his demeanor, his personality, or his coaching style to keep up with times today.” “Out of my four years at Ohio State, I probably had 10 conversations with Coach Meyer,” Jones said. “And that’s including hi and bye walking through the freakin’ facility.”When your own players talk like this about you, there is a problem.