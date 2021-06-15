Family members of Bo Schembechler respond to explosive allegations

by

A shocking like of allegations were made last week against one of the biggest figures in Michigan sports history.

Matt Schembechler, the son of former Michigan Wolverines head coach Bo Schembechler, held a press conference during which he and two former Michigan players allege that their coach ignored their having suffered sexual abuse at the hands of disgraced former doctor Robert Anderson.

Members of the Schembechler family including Bo’s widowed wife Cathy as well as son Shemy and daughter-in-law Megan have responded to the allegations in a letter:

Tomorrow, a press conference is scheduled outside of Michigan Stadium during which a reported 40 former players will bring similar allegations against the late Michigan coach, who died in 2008.

