Family members of Bo Schembechler respond to explosive allegations

A shocking like of allegations were made last week against one of the biggest figures in Michigan sports history.

Matt Schembechler, the son of former Michigan Wolverines head coach Bo Schembechler, held a press conference during which he and two former Michigan players allege that their coach ignored their having suffered sexual abuse at the hands of disgraced former doctor Robert Anderson.

Members of the Schembechler family including Bo’s widowed wife Cathy as well as son Shemy and daughter-in-law Megan have responded to the allegations in a letter:

"Bo never spoke to any of us about inappropriate behavior by Dr. Anderson," the letter says. "To the contrary, in our steadfast opinion, Bo was not aware of such conduct and assumed that any procedures were medically appropriate." — Austin Meek (@byAustinMeek) June 15, 2021

The letter points out that Matt Schembechler's assertions were not included in the WilmerHale report and notes the "sad reality that one of our family members has been for decades estranged from us." — Austin Meek (@byAustinMeek) June 15, 2021

Tomorrow, a press conference is scheduled outside of Michigan Stadium during which a reported 40 former players will bring similar allegations against the late Michigan coach, who died in 2008.