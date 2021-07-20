Family of New York Jets assistant coach Greg Knapp releases statement following horrific accident

Earlier this morning, news broke that New York Jets assistant coach Greg Knapp was involved in a horrific bike accident which has left him fighting for his life in a California hospital.

Just moments ago, the Jets passed along a statement from the Knapp family and from head coach Robert Saleh. Please take a moment to say a prayer that Knapp pulls through this.

