Family of New York Jets assistant coach Greg Knapp releases statement following horrific accident

Earlier this morning, news broke that New York Jets assistant coach Greg Knapp was involved in a horrific bike accident which has left him fighting for his life in a California hospital.

Thoughts and prayers go out to former Falcons QB Coach Greg Knapp who is fighting for his life after being hit by a car while riding a bicycle in California. Knapp was hired by the Jets to tutor Zach Wilson after spending the past 3 seasons in ATL. He was OC here from 2004-2006 — FOX 5 Sports (@FOX5Sports) July 20, 2021

Just moments ago, the Jets passed along a statement from the Knapp family and from head coach Robert Saleh. Please take a moment to say a prayer that Knapp pulls through this.