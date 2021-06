Sharing is caring!

Spitting, throwing popcorn, chucking a water bottle, and now attempting to rush the court?

What in the hell is wrong with fans during the 2021 NBA Playoffs?

Take a look as this jackass attempts to run out on the court during Monday’s matchup between the 76ers and Wizards.

Hopefully, he is prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law and banned from all sporting events for life.

What is going on with these fans?!? pic.twitter.com/JBCqKKoBCE — Ryan Field (@RyanFieldABC) June 1, 2021