Fans brawl following Suns Game 1 win over Clippers [Video]

On Sunday afternoon, the Phoenix Suns took care of business in Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals as the defeated the Los Angeles Clippers by a score of 120-114.

Following the game, some fans in attendance could not control their emotions so they decided to drop their gloves and brawl.

Check it out and please be better than this when you attend a game.

Clippers and Suns fans get in a postgame fight 😳 Suns fans just keep brawling pic.twitter.com/BQ47qkwvMj — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) June 21, 2021