Father of Emoni Bates seemingly throws shade at Michigan State’s Tom Izzo, Memphis’ HC Penny Hardaway

It was not too long ago that Emoni Bates was a freshman and sophomore in high school and just about everybody (not me) was ready to crown him as the next great NBA superstar.

After originally committing to Michigan State, Bates changed his mind and decided to play for Penny Hardaway at Memphis.

In a recent early 2023 NBA Mock Draft, they have Bates going at No. 20, which a far cry from No. 1 overall.

As you can see in the comments below, one fan said that Bates “doesn’t learn fundamentals and probably should’ve went to MSU that’s why he’s fallen to 20.”

Well, Emoni’s father caught wind of that comment and responded by pointing out that Gabe Brown and Malik Hall of Michigan State have not played to their potential. He then went on to seemingly throw shade at Tom Izzo and Penny Hardaway.

Check it out.