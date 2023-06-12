Ferris State Bulldogs honored at the White House

The Ferris State Bulldogs, who put the finishing touches on their second consecutive Division II national championship in December, were honored at the White House in a ceremony to celebrate their win earlier today.

Ferris State becomes the 1st Division II team at the White House in nearly 30 years

The Bulldogs are the first Division II football champion to be honored at the White House since North Alabama in 1995 during Bill Clinton‘s first term in office. It was the second straight Division II title for the Bulldogs, which they won this past December after their win over Colorado School of Mines by a 41-14 score.

The team was honored along with 46 other teams across 19 sports on the South Lawn of the White House.

“This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity,” said defensive end Ian Hall. “Not everyone gets to say they can come out onto the White House lawn and do this.”

“I know it wasn't easy. You made tremendous sacrifices,” Vice President Kamala Harris told the crowd. “Training through birthdays, injuries, vacations and even a pandemic. You know what it means to commit and persevere.”

Wrapping It Up: Truly an honor to visit the White House

Regardless of your political persuasion, it's always an honor for athletes to visit the White House and be honored by the country's leaders.

We're hoping that some of our professional teams can soon be invited to the nation's capitol for winning a championship!