Detroit Lions News
Updated:

Flashback: Mic’d up Matthew Stafford punks Dallas Cowboys for game-winning TD

By Arnold Powell

Arnold Powell

The date was October 27th of 2013.

The Detroit Lions were facing the Dallas Cowboys at Ford Field. The Lions were down 30-24 with just over a minute left on the clock. They would need to drive 80-yards to complete a miraculous comeback in hopes of defeating the Cowboys.

Kris Durham had probably the biggest catch of the drive when he would run a go route on the outside. He picked up 40 yards on a pass from Matthew Stafford to put the Lions at the Cowboys’ 23-yard line. The very next pass saw Stafford hit Calvin Johnson for a 22-yard gain and take a big hit that would mark the Lions at the 1-yard line. Following those two plays, the Lions were one play away from tying the game and having a chance to take the lead with an extra point.

Stafford would be seen yelling at the top of his lungs in an effort to get everybody to the line, so he could spike the ball…Or at least that’s what we thought he was doing.

Rather than doing what everyone expected, including the Cowboys defense, Stafford instead faked the spike and leaped over the Lions’ offensive line and reached the ball over the goal line for the touchdown. Ford Field was going absolutely insane and Stafford’s spike of the football put an exclamation point on the excitement that was surrounding the Motor City at that particular moment.

The play would go under review to see if the ball did indeed cross the goal line and it was determined the play would stand after further review. The game was now officially tied at 30 and David Akers would come on and make the point after attempt and give the Lions the 31-30 victory over the Cowboys.

Matthew Stafford just so happened to be mic’d for that game. Take a look at the highlights from that dramatic day back in late October for the Detroit Lions and their fans.

WIRED FOR SOUND: Matthew Stafford vs. Dallas

Watch the full-length Wired For Sound with Matthew Stafford mic'd up as he leads the Lions to a last-minute victory over Dallas.

Publisert av Detroit Lions Onsdag 30. oktober 2013

And some haters think Stafford does not care!

Comments

