Former Chicago Bulls star Scottie Pippen says Phil Jackson is a racist [Video]

According to former Chicago Bulls star Scottie Pippen, legendary NBA head coach Phil Jackson is a racist.

On Monday, during an exchange with Dan Patrick in which the two were discussing Jackson’s decision to let Toni Kukoc take the final shot against the New York Knicks in the 1994 NBA Playoffs, Pippen said that Jackson is a racist.

DP: “.. By saying it was a racial move then you’re calling Phil Jackson a racist…”

Pippen: “I don’t have a problem with that.”

DP: “Do you think Phil was?”

Pippen: “Oh yeah…”

