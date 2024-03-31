fb
W.G. Brady

Former Detroit Lions CB Cameron Sutton turns himself in to the Police [Video]

Lions News Reports

Cameron Sutton turns himself in to the Police

According to a report from the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, former Detroit Lions cornerback Cameron Sutton has turned himself in.

Here is the video the HCSO tweeted out just moments ago.

Cameron Sutton turns himself in

Press Release from Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office has taken Cameron Sutton, 29, into custody after he was wanted for Domestic Battery by Strangulation.

On Monday, March 25, 2024, Sutton’s attorney contacted HCSO’s warrant section to inform us that he was going to Tampa to turn himself into authorities.

It wasn’t until today, March 31, 2024, at 8:24 p.m. that Sutton arrived to the Orient Road Jail to turn himself in.

“After weeks of evading law enforcement, this man has finally made the right choice to turn himself in,” said Sheriff Chad Chronister. “Domestic violence has no place in our community, and no one is above the law here in Hillsborough County. My thoughts are with this woman as she continues to heal from this man’s gruesome actions.”

The Public Affairs Office will release Sutton’s booking photo when it becomes available.

TL;DR (too long didn’t read)

  1. Surrender: Former Detroit Lions cornerback Cameron Sutton has turned himself in to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) following a warrant for his arrest on charges of Domestic Battery by Strangulation.
  2. Legal Process: Sutton’s attorney informed the HCSO’s warrant section on March 25, 2024, about his intention to surrender. Sutton officially turned himself in at the Orient Road Jail on March 31, 2024, at 8:24 p.m.
  3. Sheriff’s Statement: Sheriff Chad Chronister commended Sutton’s decision to turn himself in and emphasized that domestic violence is intolerable in the community, expressing his support for the victim’s healing process.


The Bottom Line

Cameron Sutton’s surrender to authorities marks a significant development in a serious legal matter. It underscores the importance of accountability and the legal system’s role in addressing domestic violence, reminding the public that no one is above the law.

