Former Detroit Lions CB hints at return to Motor City

With Jeff Okudah out for the season, the Detroit Lions are in a position where they will soon sign a free agent cornerback.

According to former Lion Quinton Dunbar, that free agent may be him.

As you can seen in Dunbar’s reply to the Mike Garafolo report that the Lions are interested in bringing him back, he hints that he’s ready to return to football.

Dunbar also shed some light on why he was absent from training camp before finally getting cut.

Quinton Dunbar certainly sounds like he’s coming back. Opens up that he lost his uncle during training camp and needed to take care of himself. pic.twitter.com/NHiUpIObMT — Pride of Detroit (@PrideOfDetroit) September 14, 2021