Former Detroit Lions CB Mike Hughes signs with Atlanta Falcons

The Atlanta Falcons have reportedly signed cornerback Mike Hughes, who previously played for the Detroit Lions in the 2022 season. Hughes started six games for the Lions, playing both outside and in the slot, and finished out his one-year contract with the team on a high note. However, Detroit decided to go in a different direction in free agency, and Hughes became a free agent. Now, the 26-year-old corner will join the Falcons for the 2023 season.

Big Picture: A New Opportunity for former Detroit Lions CB Mike Hughes

Hughes' signing with the Atlanta Falcons provides him with a new opportunity to showcase his skills as a corner in the NFL. After a solid performance with the Lions, Hughes will likely have a chance to compete for playing time in Atlanta's secondary. The move also gives the Falcons another veteran presence in their defensive backfield.

