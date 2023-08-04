Former Detroit Lions DB Mark Gilbert signs with Miami Dolphins

Mark Gilbert, previously a defensive back with the Detroit Lions, has reportedly inked a new deal with the Miami Dolphins. Gilbert, who was a part of the Lions in 2021, found himself off the team ahead of the preceding year's off-season. Initially joining the Lions from the Steelers practice squad, Gilbert had a brief stint in Detroit, playing in just eight games. In those games, he picked up three tackles and forced a fumble.

Former Detroit Lions DB signs with Dolphins

The 26-year-old showed commendable performance in the USFL last season, leading the league with four interceptions, earning him a place on the All-USFL team. Gilbert, who went undrafted out of Duke in 2021 due to injury struggles during his college tenure, has also spent time with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Key Points

Gilbert previously played for the Lions and Steelers.

Gilbert led the USFL last season with four interceptions, earning a place in the All-USFL team.

He joins the Dolphins following a strong performance in the USFL.

Bottom Line – A Splash of New Potential in Miami

Gilbert's journey from being undrafted, battling injuries, to playing for the Lions and Steelers, and leading the USFL in interceptions, is a testament to his tenacity. As he opens this new chapter with the Miami Dolphins. With that being said, Gilbert has an uphill battle to crack the Dolphins' roster, but we certainly wish him the best of luck.