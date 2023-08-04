Merch
Got a tip? Email Us
Search
Lions News Reports

Former Detroit Lions DB Mark Gilbert signs with Miami Dolphins

By W.G. Brady
14
0

Mark Gilbert, previously a defensive back with the Detroit Lions, has reportedly inked a new deal with the Miami Dolphins. Gilbert, who was a part of the Lions in 2021, found himself off the team ahead of the preceding year's off-season. Initially joining the Lions from the Steelers practice squad, Gilbert had a brief stint in Detroit, playing in just eight games. In those games, he picked up three tackles and forced a fumble.

2023 Detroit Lions Seth Ryan Mac McCain Jalen ramsey Lions coaching staff Aidan O'Connell Matt Nelson Charles Harris Jalen Reeves-Maybin No. 0 jersey Will Anderson Teddy Bridgewater Jeff Okudah Kendre Miller Zach Morton XFL Christian Covington Alex Anzalone Derrick Barnes Jack Campbell Justin Jackson Mark Gilbert

Former Detroit Lions DB signs with Dolphins

The 26-year-old showed commendable performance in the USFL last season, leading the league with four interceptions, earning him a place on the All-USFL team. Gilbert, who went undrafted out of Duke in 2021 due to injury struggles during his college tenure, has also spent time with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Key Points

  • Gilbert previously played for the Lions and Steelers.
  • Gilbert led the USFL last season with four interceptions, earning a place in the All-USFL team.
  • He joins the Dolphins following a strong performance in the USFL.

Bottom Line – A Splash of New Potential in Miami

Gilbert's journey from being undrafted, battling injuries, to playing for the Lions and Steelers, and leading the USFL in interceptions, is a testament to his tenacity. As he opens this new chapter with the Miami Dolphins. With that being said, Gilbert has an uphill battle to crack the Dolphins' roster, but we certainly wish him the best of luck.

Previous article
Big Ten to add Oregon and Washington, leaving Pac-12 in shambles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest News

College SportsW.G. Brady -

Big Ten to add Oregon and Washington, leaving Pac-12 in shambles

Whoa! Now the Big Ten is adding Oregon and Washington to the mix! Are you ready for a whopping 18 teams in the Big Ten?

More Articles Like This

Disclaimer: This page may contain affiliate links. If you choose to make a purchase after clicking a link, I may receive a commission at no additional cost to you. Thank you for your support!

© Fan Driven Media LLC.