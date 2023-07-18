Former Detroit Lions LB Jarrad Davis gets awful season-ending news

According to reports, former Detroit Lions LB Jarrad Davis, who was set to play his first full season with the New York Giants, suffered a season-ending knee injury during OTAs and now he has been placed on injured reserve.

Jarrad Davis gets awful season-ending news

Davis, a former first-round pick out of Florida, spent four years with the Lions before a brief stint with the New York Jets in 2021. He returned to the Lions in 2022 before joining the Giants' roster late in the season. The loss of Davis will undoubtedly impact the Giants' defense, leaving them with a challenge to fill the void as they aim to build on their impressive 2022 campaign.

Key Points

Davis suffers a season-ending knee injury during OTAs.

The New York Giants place Davis on injured reserve just before training camp.

Davis joined the Giants' roster in the final week of the regular season in 2022.

He played in both of the Giants' playoff games in 2022, starting in both.

Davis was a first-round pick in the 2017 NFL Draft and spent four years with the Lions.

He briefly played for the New York Jets in 2021 before returning to the Lions in 2022.

The Giants picked up Davis off their practice squad late in the 2022 season.

Bottom Line – A Huge Bummer for Jarrad Davis

That fact that he will miss the entire 2023 season is obviously a huge bummer for Davis and the Giants. Davis is a class act, and we certainly wish him nothing but the best as he recovers and hopefully comes back even stronger in 2024.