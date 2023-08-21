Detroit Sports Nation Logo

Former Detroit Lions LB Brandon Copeland announces retirement

Former Detroit Lions linebacker Brandon Copeland announces retirement. We wish him all the best!

Former Detroit Lions LB Brandon Copeland announces retirement

Brandon Copeland, who showcased his talents for six NFL teams over a decade, has decided to hang up his cleats. Starting his journey in the NFL after going undrafted from Penn in 2013, the linebacker made his way through the practice squads of the Baltimore Ravens and Tennessee Titans in his early years. It wasn't until 2015 that he found a spot on the 53-man roster of the Detroit Lions, where he cemented his position until 2017.

Inside The Article
Former Detroit Lions LB Brandon Copeland announces retirementBrandon Copeland's JourneyTL;DR (too long didn't read)Bottom Line: Turning the Page
Detroit Lions Eyeing All-USFL Center Jake Lacina Detroit Lions predicted to cut Ifeatu Melifonwu Detroit Lions Training Camp Detroit Lions sign Scott Nelson Brandon Copeland announces retirement

Brandon Copeland's Journey

His journey took him next to the New York Jets for two seasons, followed by a season each with the New England Patriots and Atlanta Falcons. Last season saw him return to his roots, playing three games for the Ravens. This choice to retire seems influenced by words of wisdom from his grandfather, Roy Hilton, an ex-Baltimore Colt. Hilton’s advice to him was not to play too long.

“It's time,” Brandon Copeland said to ESPN. “One of the pieces of advice I got from my granddad, going into my rookie year in the NFL, we sat down and did an interview and somebody said — because he was a Baltimore Colt and I was a Baltimore Raven — they asked what advice would you give to your grandson as he enters the NFL?

Read More

Detroit Lions PFF Grades vs. Jaguars: Offense

12 Detroit Lions Who Remain From Matt Patricia Era

Detroit Lions CB Steven Gilmore posts insane PFF grade vs. Jaguars

“And he said, ‘If I could tell him anything, if I could do anything different, it would be don't play as long.'”

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

  1. Brandon Copeland, a former linebacker who played across six NFL teams over 10 years, has chosen to retire. His journey began undrafted from Penn found stability with the Detroit Lions and played for teams like the New York Jets, New England Patriots, and Atlanta Falcons.
  2. His decision is deeply influenced by his grandfather, Roy Hilton's advice to not overextend one's career in the sport.
  3. Copeland’s career saw him playing 85 games, securing 163 tackles, and showcasing his prowess with eight sacks, two forced fumbles, and six defended passes.
Detroit Lions Fantasy Football Team Names

Bottom Line: Turning the Page

As one chapter closes for Brandon Copeland, another begins. While the stadiums' lights might dim, the spotlight on Copeland isn't going anywhere soon. His diverse interests outside of football ensure that his impact, much like his grandfather's legacy on him, will continue to shape and inspire many. Whether it's through teaching financial literacy or making savvy investment choices, Copeland is set to tackle his next venture with the same vigor and passion he brought to the football field. On behalf of Detroit Lions fans around the world, we wish Copeland all the best!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Share:

Subscribe to DSN News

Subscribe to DSN News to get the latest Detroit Sports news in your email daily.

More Articles From DSN

Promoted

160x300-Gear up lion's hoodie man

Get Updates And Stay Connected -Subscribe To Our Newsletter

Detroit Lions

Detroit Tigers

Detroit Red Wings

Detroit Pistons

College

Detroit Sports Nation Logo
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram Tiktok

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 Fan Driven Media, LLC. All rights reserved.

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. 

Register Lost your password?