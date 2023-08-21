Former Detroit Lions LB Brandon Copeland announces retirement

Brandon Copeland, who showcased his talents for six NFL teams over a decade, has decided to hang up his cleats. Starting his journey in the NFL after going undrafted from Penn in 2013, the linebacker made his way through the practice squads of the Baltimore Ravens and Tennessee Titans in his early years. It wasn't until 2015 that he found a spot on the 53-man roster of the Detroit Lions, where he cemented his position until 2017.

Brandon Copeland's Journey

His journey took him next to the New York Jets for two seasons, followed by a season each with the New England Patriots and Atlanta Falcons. Last season saw him return to his roots, playing three games for the Ravens. This choice to retire seems influenced by words of wisdom from his grandfather, Roy Hilton, an ex-Baltimore Colt. Hilton’s advice to him was not to play too long.

“It's time,” Brandon Copeland said to ESPN. “One of the pieces of advice I got from my granddad, going into my rookie year in the NFL, we sat down and did an interview and somebody said — because he was a Baltimore Colt and I was a Baltimore Raven — they asked what advice would you give to your grandson as he enters the NFL?

“And he said, ‘If I could tell him anything, if I could do anything different, it would be don't play as long.'”

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

Brandon Copeland, a former linebacker who played across six NFL teams over 10 years, has chosen to retire. His journey began undrafted from Penn found stability with the Detroit Lions and played for teams like the New York Jets, New England Patriots, and Atlanta Falcons. His decision is deeply influenced by his grandfather, Roy Hilton's advice to not overextend one's career in the sport. Copeland’s career saw him playing 85 games, securing 163 tackles, and showcasing his prowess with eight sacks, two forced fumbles, and six defended passes.

Bottom Line: Turning the Page

As one chapter closes for Brandon Copeland, another begins. While the stadiums' lights might dim, the spotlight on Copeland isn't going anywhere soon. His diverse interests outside of football ensure that his impact, much like his grandfather's legacy on him, will continue to shape and inspire many. Whether it's through teaching financial literacy or making savvy investment choices, Copeland is set to tackle his next venture with the same vigor and passion he brought to the football field. On behalf of Detroit Lions fans around the world, we wish Copeland all the best!