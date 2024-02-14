Detroit Sports Nation Logo

Former Detroit Lions OLB Julian Okwara signs with Philadelphia Eagles

Former Detroit Lions OLB Julian Okwara finds new home.

Following the conclusion of their season, the Detroit Lions signed over ten players to reserve/futures deals but Julian Okwara was not one of them. Now, according to the Philadelphia Eagles, they have signed Okwara.

A Gradual Return to Form

Towards the latter part of the season, Okwara began showing signs of regaining his pre-injury form. However, his utilization throughout the season—seeing more than 20 defensive snaps in only four games, primarily within the first month—raised questions about his role moving forward. Despite returning to the Lions in 2023 on a reduced contract, Okwara managed to demonstrate his capabilities in a limited capacity, contributing effectively within the confines of a smaller workload.

Moving On

The crux of Okwara's situation was whether his performance this season aligned with the Lions' strategic vision and salary cap considerations for 2024. Additionally, Okwara's own aspirations and whether he envisioned his future in a backup role or wanted a more prominent position elsewhere were likely important.

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

  1. Julian Okwara was not among the players the Detroit Lions signed to reserve/futures deals following the season's end, indicating a departure from the team.
  2. The Philadelphia Eagles have officially signed Okwara, providing him a new opportunity in a different team environment.
  3. Despite a limited role with the Lions, seeing significant defensive snaps in only four games, Okwara showed signs of returning to his pre-injury form, hinting at his potential value to the Eagles.
Bottom Line:

Julian Okwara's move to the Philadelphia Eagles marks a significant transition in his career, potentially offering him the chance to leverage his return to form in a more substantial role. This shift not only reflects on Okwara's aspirations for a more prominent position but also illustrates the Eagles' strategy to enhance their defensive lineup with players capable of contributing impactful performances.

