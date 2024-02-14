Former Detroit Lions OLB Julian Okwara signs with Philadelphia Eagles

Following the conclusion of their season, the Detroit Lions signed over ten players to reserve/futures deals but Julian Okwara was not one of them. Now, according to the Philadelphia Eagles, they have signed Okwara.

We've signed OLB Julian Okwara. pic.twitter.com/LsFE6PR4td — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) February 14, 2024

A Gradual Return to Form

Towards the latter part of the season, Okwara began showing signs of regaining his pre-injury form. However, his utilization throughout the season—seeing more than 20 defensive snaps in only four games, primarily within the first month—raised questions about his role moving forward. Despite returning to the Lions in 2023 on a reduced contract, Okwara managed to demonstrate his capabilities in a limited capacity, contributing effectively within the confines of a smaller workload.

Moving On

The crux of Okwara's situation was whether his performance this season aligned with the Lions' strategic vision and salary cap considerations for 2024. Additionally, Okwara's own aspirations and whether he envisioned his future in a backup role or wanted a more prominent position elsewhere were likely important.

Julian Okwara's move to the Philadelphia Eagles marks a significant transition in his career, potentially offering him the chance to leverage his return to form in a more substantial role. This shift not only reflects on Okwara's aspirations for a more prominent position but also illustrates the Eagles' strategy to enhance their defensive lineup with players capable of contributing impactful performances.