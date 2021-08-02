Former Detroit Lions QB reportedly retiring from NFL

According to a report from Chris Tomasson, former Detroit Lions and University of Michigan quarterback Jake Rudock has retired from the NFL at the age of 28.

As noted by Tomasson, was with the Miami Dolphins to finish the 2020 season.

We wish Jake the best of luck in his next adventure.

I'm told that QB Jake Rudock, who played in college at Iowa and Michigan and had NFL stints with the Detroit Lions and the Miami Dolphins has retired from football. Rudock, 28, last was in the NFL with the Dolphins to finish last season. — Chris Tomasson (@christomasson) August 1, 2021