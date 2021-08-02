Former Detroit Lions QB reportedly retiring from NFL

According to a report from Chris Tomasson, former Detroit Lions and University of Michigan quarterback Jake Rudock has retired from the NFL at the age of 28.

As noted by Tomasson, was with the Miami Dolphins to finish the 2020 season.

We wish Jake the best of luck in his next adventure.

