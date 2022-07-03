The inaugural USFL Championship Game is in the books and thanks to a couple of former Detroit Lions, the Birmingham Stallions are the Champions for the 2022 season.

On Sunday, the Stallions came from behind to defeat the Philadelphia Stars by a score of 33-30.

Both teams lost their starting quarterback to injury during the game as Stallions QB J’Mar Chase left with cramps, while Stars QB Case Cookus suffered a broken fibula.

With just 10 minutes left in the game, Philadelphia had a three-point lead but Birmingham punched in two fourth-quarter touchdowns to take a 10-point lead.

Philadelphia then answered with a touchdown of their own to cut Birmingham’s lead down to three and the Stars had the chance to get the ball back as they opted to attempt a fourth-and-12 play to keep possession. That attempt failed a pass fell incomplete.

Former Detroit Lions WR wins inaugural USFL Championship Game MVP

Former Detroit Lions WR Victor Bolden, who had six catches for 64 yards and the go-ahead touchdown, was named the MVP of the inaugural USFL Championship Game.

Here is what Bolden had to say after the conclusion of the game.

YOUR USFL CHAMPIONSHIP GAME MVP, @vicbolden 👏🥳@joelklatt catches up with the @USFLStallions's WR after his incredible championship performance to help clinch the title ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/xCjvGlkt8v — USFL (@USFL) July 4, 2022

But Bolden was not the only former Detroit Lions player to have a great championship game for Birmingham.

Former Lions running back Bo Scarbrough dominated as he carried the ball 13 times for 135 yards and a touchdown.

Can’t we just count this as a championship for the Detroit Lions?

