Former Detroit Piston trashes Doc Rivers in NSFW rant [Video]

Sharing is caring!

On Sunday night, the Atlanta Hawks went into Philadelphia and took care of business as they won Game 7 to eliminate the 76ers from the NBA Playoffs.

Following the game, former Detroit Pistons (and Atlanta Hawks) F Josh Smith went on a NSFW rant in which he bashed 76ers head coach Doc Rivers.

“Yea, Doc Rivers. You talked all that sh– about Paul George and how Tyronn Lue was gonna have the same offense for that n—-. Shut yo bum-ass up, man. You no-in-game-adjustments-havin’ ass man,” Smith said. “Start giving n—–s their real credit, man, that’s why your b—- ass got that karma on your ass and you can’t get past the second round, man. You done did all these real n—–s wrong, man. Look in the mirror, n—-, and confess your motherf——- truths or you won’t ever make it out of the second round.

“…I finally get why your wife almost left you, man. You don’t know how to make in-game adjustments… and don’t nobody really like your cap ass. You’re losing your power.”

2 minutes of Josh Smith going off on Doc Rivers. The former Atlanta Hawk scored 14 4th quarter PTS in the Rockets memorable GM6 comeback win vs the Clippers in 2015. He then played half a season for Doc before getting traded back to the Rockets. pic.twitter.com/JciKMr9GfO — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) June 21, 2021