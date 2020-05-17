41.2 F
Former Detroit Red Wing Darren McCarty describes what it felt like to punch Claude Lemieux

By now, we have all seen it hundreds (if not thousands) of times.

On March 26, 1997, the Detroit Red Wings and Colorado Avalanche were involved with one of the most famous brawls in sports history.

The most memorable moment of the brawl, in my opinion, was when Red Wings F Darren McCarty squared off against Claude Lemieux of the Avalanche. Watching McCarty absolutely pummel Lemieux was one of the most satisfying moments to watch as a Red Wings’ fan.

But it was not just satisfying for the fans, it was also satisfying for McCarty, who recently joined The Locked on Red Wings podcast.

During the podcast, McCarty described (in amazing detail) what it felt like to punch Lemieux square in the face.

“When I pulled my fist back (and I’m a lefty), and if you see, I pulled the right back, cause it’s hard,” McCarty said. “The right’s way harder, but it never hits the mark. When I pulled that back, every man, woman, child, grandmother, deceased person, everybody in history got into that hand. And I hit him so hard. It was like a golf ball when you pure it. That’s how his face felt.”

“I’m focused on just trying to drive my fist through his skull and rip his heart out through his nose.”

“During the fight with Lemieux, I’m focused on just trying to drive my fist through his skull and rip his heart out through his nose. Because it was better than stepping on him with my skate. I wouldn’t have gotten away with that.”

Darren McCarty is freaking awesome!

By Don Drysdale

