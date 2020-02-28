22.1 F
Detroit
Friday, February 28, 2020
Detroit Red Wings News

Former Detroit Red Wing Mike Green suffers injury, will miss extended time

By Arnold Powell

Arnold Powell

According to the Edmonton Oilers, one of their newest players, Mike Green suffered a sprained MCL during his second game with the team and he is expected to miss 3-4 weeks of action.

Green, of course, was just traded to the Oilers from the Detroit Red Wings prior to the NHL trade deadline passing.

This is certainly some bad luck for Ken Holland and the Oilers.

