Former Detroit Red Wing Mike Green suffers injury, will miss extended time

According to the Edmonton Oilers, one of their newest players, Mike Green suffered a sprained MCL during his second game with the team and he is expected to miss 3-4 weeks of action.

#Oilers defenceman Mike Green will be out of action for three to four weeks with a sprained MCL. pic.twitter.com/TIbpFKHqj2 — Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) February 28, 2020

Green, of course, was just traded to the Oilers from the Detroit Red Wings prior to the NHL trade deadline passing.

This is certainly some bad luck for Ken Holland and the Oilers.