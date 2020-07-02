41.2 F
Former Detroit Tiger joins list of players sitting out 2020 season because of COVID-19 concerns

Detroit Tigers News
Updated:
By Arnold Powell

According to reports, former Detroit Tigers pitcher Tyson Ross will not participate in the 2020 season due to concerns about COVID-19.

Ross joins his brother, Joe Ross, Ryan Zimmerman, Ian Desmond, and Mike Leake as MLB players who have opted to sit the season out.

Ross, who was now with the San Francisco Giants, started seven games for the Tigers in 2019, going 1-5 with a 6.11 ERA.

