Former Lions DE Al “Bubba” Baker has emotional reaction after becoming single-season sack leader

Detroit Lions DE Al ‘Bubba’ Baker had a whopping 23 sacks during his rookie season in 1978, which eclipses Strahan’s previous record of 22.5. Of course, that means that he now holds the title of single season sack master.

When he heard the news, he was overcome with emotion. In fact, there were some manly waterworks.

“For some reason, and I’m not kidding you, without any prompting, tears just started running down my eyes,” Baker explained while appearing on the “Around the NFL” podcast. “And my wife was inside, I opened up the patio doors. And my wife, first thing she said was, ‘What’s wrong?’ And I said, nothing’s wrong and I said come look at this. And, you know, we hugged and then I lost about an hour and a half, two hours. My daughter called. It was really emotional for my family. I guess at 6-foot-8, 290 pounds, that doesn’t sound really tough, but, we were all crying.”

