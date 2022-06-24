The 2022 NBA Draft came and went on Thursday night and former Michigan guard Eli Brooks did not hear his name called.

Brooks, who played five seasons with the Wolverines, averaged 12.8 points, 3.7 rebounds, and 2.9 assists during his 2021-22 campaign.

Former Michigan Eli Brooks lands NBA contract

Though Eli Brooks went undrafted on Thursday night, he is going to get his shot in the NBA as he has reportedly landed a contract.

According to a report from Andrew Kahn of MLive, Brooks has signed with the Indiana Pacers and he will play in the Summer League.

Many of you have asked, and I can report that Michigan's Eli Brooks has signed with the Indiana Pacers. He'll get his first crack to impress the team in the Summer League.https://t.co/299nuo1Zhn — Andrew Kahn (@AndrewKahn) June 24, 2022

From MLive:

MLive learned that Eli Brooks has signed with the Pacers from his father.

Brooks, who played the past five seasons at Michigan is the program’s all-time wins leader, signed a Summer League deal and Exhibit 10 contract with the Indiana Pacers. His father, James, told MLive of the deal.

Regardless of how Brooks plays in Vegas, it appears he’ll get another shot to impress in the fall. An Exhibit 10 contract is essentially a training camp deal that incentivize a player, should he not make the NBA roster, to join the team’s G League affiliate. NBA training camps open on Sep. 28. Regular-season rosters are not set until Oct. 18.

Brooks joins Caleb Houstan (second round to Orlando Magic) and Moussa Diabate (second round to Los Angeles Clippers) from the 2021-22 Michigan squad land in the NBA.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube Channel yet? Subscribe and hit that notification bell to stay up to date on all the latest Detroit sports news, rumors, interviews, live streams, and more!

