Former Michigan Football National Champion calls out Ohio State for paying players

According to former Michigan Football National Champion kicker Jay Feely, the Ohio State Buckeyes illegally paid players. This claim adds fuel to the already blazing fire of one of sports' most storied rivalries. Feely's accusations stem from a history of verbal exchanges with Ohio State alumni Matt Finkes and are now leading to a broader discussion on the ethics of college sports.

What did Jay Feely Say About Ohio State?

“I can’t listen to the BS coming from former Buckeyes who played while OSU PAID their players for 20 years,” Feely said on X in response to Ohio State Alum Matt Finkes. “I was in many NFL locker rooms. Buckeyes were open about how much they were paid.”

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

  1. Jay Feely, ex-Michigan kicker, accuses Ohio State of paying players.
  2. Feely cites locker room talks as evidence of two decades of payment practices.
  3. The allegations have intensified the longstanding Ohio State-Michigan rivalry.
Bottom Line – A Field Divided

If you are a fan of Michigan Football, you probably love that Feely took the time to call our Finkes and the Buckeyes. With that being said, unless Feely has proof that Ohio State paid its players, this is nothing more than some good old trash talk between two rivals. We are just over two weeks away from Michigan hosting Ohio State at the Big House in a game that could determine the Big Ten Champion.

