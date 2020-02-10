32.8 F
Detroit
Monday, February 10, 2020
type here...
MSU News

Former Michigan State coach set for trial following alleged involvement in Nassar scandal

By Arnold Powell

Must Read

MSU NewsArnold Powell - 0

New candidate has ‘definite interest’ in replacing Mark Dantonio at Michigan State

On Monday, many Michigan State fans were bummed out when news broke that Luke Fickell had made the decision...
Read more
MSU NewsArnold Powell - 0

Former Michigan State coach set for trial following alleged involvement in Nassar scandal

According to reports, former Michigan State gymnastics coach Kathie Klages is set for trial following her alleged involvement in...
Read more
MSU NewsArnold Powell - 0

Luke Fickell tweets message to Bearcat Nation after turning down Michigan State

On Monday, Cincinnati head coach Luke Fickell broke the hearts of Spartan fans when he decided to turn down...
Read more
Arnold Powell

According to reports, former Michigan State gymnastics coach Kathie Klages is set for trial following her alleged involvement in the Larry Nassar scandal.

Embed from Getty Images

- Advertisement -

From Associated Press:

A trial was expected to get underway Monday for a former Michigan State gymnastics coach charged with lying to investigators in connection with the sexual assault complaints against former sports doctor Larry Nassar.

- Advertisement -

The trial for Kathie Klages was set to start with jury selection in an Ingham County courtroom. Prosecutors have alleged that Klages, who resigned in 2017 after being suspended, denied she had been told of Nassar’s sexual misconduct before 2016. Specifically, she has denied allegations that former gymnast Larissa Boyce told her that Nassar abused her in 1997, when Boyce was 16.

Klages was charged with two counts of lying to an officer: a felony and a misdemeanor. The felony charge is punishable by up to four years in prison and the misdemeanor up to two years.

–Courtesy of 97.1 The Ticket– LINK

 

- Advertisement -

Have something to say? Click here to jump to the comments!

SourceAssociated Press
ViaAssociated Press
Previous articleLuke Fickell tweets message to Bearcat Nation after turning down Michigan State
Next articleNew candidate has ‘definite interest’ in replacing Mark Dantonio at Michigan State

Comments

- Advertisement -

Latest News

MSU NewsArnold Powell - 0

New candidate has ‘definite interest’ in replacing Mark Dantonio at Michigan State

On Monday, many Michigan State fans were bummed out when news broke that Luke Fickell had made the decision...
Read more
MSU News

Former Michigan State coach set for trial following alleged involvement in Nassar scandal

Arnold Powell - 0
According to reports, former Michigan State gymnastics coach Kathie Klages is set for trial following her alleged involvement in the Larry Nassar scandal. http://gty.im/877529378 From Associated...
Read more
MSU News

Luke Fickell tweets message to Bearcat Nation after turning down Michigan State

Arnold Powell - 0
On Monday, Cincinnati head coach Luke Fickell broke the hearts of Spartan fans when he decided to turn down Michigan State's offer to replace...
Read more
MSU News

Spartan fans won’t be thrilled with Michigan State’s ‘Plan B’

Arnold Powell - 0
On Monday morning, news broke that Cincinnati head coach Luke Fickell, after talking with his family, has decided to turn down Michigan State's offer...
Read more
MSU News

Report: Luke Fickell makes final decision regarding Michigan State

Arnold Powell - 0
If you are a fan of the Michigan State Spartans, you may want to sit down. According to a report from Pete Thamel, Luke Fickell...
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

New candidate has ‘definite interest’ in replacing Mark Dantonio at Michigan State

MSU News Arnold Powell - 0
On Monday, many Michigan State fans were bummed out when news broke that Luke Fickell had made the decision to remain at Cincinnati rather...
Read more

Luke Fickell tweets message to Bearcat Nation after turning down Michigan State

MSU News Arnold Powell - 0
On Monday, Cincinnati head coach Luke Fickell broke the hearts of Spartan fans when he decided to turn down Michigan State's offer to replace...
Read more

Spartan fans won’t be thrilled with Michigan State’s ‘Plan B’

MSU News Arnold Powell - 0
On Monday morning, news broke that Cincinnati head coach Luke Fickell, after talking with his family, has decided to turn down Michigan State's offer...
Read more

Report: Luke Fickell makes final decision regarding Michigan State

MSU News Arnold Powell - 0
If you are a fan of the Michigan State Spartans, you may want to sit down. According to a report from Pete Thamel, Luke Fickell...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Stay up to date with your favorite sports news while you enjoy your morning coffee!

- Advertisement -

© Fan Driven Media LLC. | All rights reserved.