Former Michigan Wolverines OT Taylor Lewan’s insane workout (VIDEO)

While the National Football League awaits the reopening of player facilities thanks to the spread of COVID-19, players have been forced to improvise their workouts.

Former Michigan Wolverines offensive tackle Taylor Lewan improvised a pretty impressive workout involving a truck:

Conquering the quarantine one truck push at a time 🎥: @TaylorLewan77 pic.twitter.com/AW8jL0ruCB — Tennessee Titans (@Titans) April 4, 2020

Lewan was a two-time All American during his time in Ann Arbor before being selected in the first round of the 2014 NFL Draft by Tennessee, where he’s been named to three straight Pro Bowls.