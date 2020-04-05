40.5 F
Former Michigan Wolverines OT Taylor Lewan’s insane workout (VIDEO)

Check out how the former Michigan OT is staying in shape!

By Michael Whitaker

While the National Football League awaits the reopening of player facilities thanks to the spread of COVID-19, players have been forced to improvise their workouts.

Former Michigan Wolverines offensive tackle Taylor Lewan improvised a pretty impressive workout involving a truck:

Lewan was a two-time All American during his time in Ann Arbor before being selected in the first round of the 2014 NFL Draft by Tennessee, where he’s been named to three straight Pro Bowls.

