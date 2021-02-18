Former Royals pitcher Wily Peralta signs minor-league deal with Detroit Tigers

by

Sharing is caring!

The Detroit Tigers have added another arm to their bullpen competition.

They’ve brought aboard former Royals pitcher Wily Peralta on a minor-league contract:

Peralta was released by the Royals last July. In 42 relief appearances with the Royals in 2019, he amassed a 5.80 ERA and 24:19 K:BB over 40.1 innings.

He’s also seen action with the Milwaukee Brewers, with whom he signed as a free-agent in 2006.

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.