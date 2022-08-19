Rome was not built in a day and center Frank Ragnow knows that is also the case with the Detroit Lions.

Heading into the 2022 season, most expect the Lions to at least double their win total from a year ago but even if they do that, they would finish with just six wins, which is still a far cry from competing for an NFC North title or even a wild card spot in the NFL Playoffs.

This week, the Lions are in Indianapolis for joint practices (and eventually a preseason game) with the Indianapolis Colts and though things did not start off great for the Lions during Wednesday’s practice, they reportedly bounced back nicely on Thursday.

Frank Ragnow knows Detroit Lions have ‘long way to go’

Following Thursday’s joint practice with what should be a very good Colts team, Frank Ragnow spoke to reporters, and though he thinks the Lions are “right there,” he knows they still have a “long way to go.”

Asked how he felt the Lions matched up with the Colts after Thursday’s practice, Lions center Frank Ragnow said, “We’re definitely right there, man.”

“We definitely came out humming,” he said. “The second day they came out humming a little bit more, but I think we kind of leveled that and then we rose to the occasion. The challenge for us is to keep it steady both times, not have those lulls. And we definitely got a long ways to go but it’s definitely really encouraging.”

