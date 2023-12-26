Frank Ragnow praises Detroit Lions fans who stuck by them ‘even through the suck’ [Video]

Frank Ragnow praises Detroit Lions fans who have stuck by them through thick and thin over the years!

Amidst numerous setbacks in Detroit Lions center Frank Ragnow‘s career, drafted 20th overall in the 2018 Draft, he and his Lions teammates have finally clinched the NFC North Champions title. This victory, secured by their recent win over the Minnesota Vikings, marks the team's first division win in 30 years.

During his appearance on “The Insiders” on ESPN, Ragnow delivered a heartfelt acknowledgment to Lions fans reveling in the joy of the division win. He extended a special appreciation to those dedicated fans who remained steadfast in their support during the team's challenging times.

“It's been pretty cool, the Lions fans, I give them credit. Even through the suck, they've always been so supportive and always been so great. But now that we're winning games and have been doing well, it's been cool to see all of the support. Whether I'm at the grocery store or at the airport, no matter where you are, there's always been support, so it's awesome to see.”

Pro Bowl center Frank Ragnow joined The Insiders to talk about Detroit ending its title drought, his Man of the Year nod and more.



📺📱💻 Full episode on #NFLPlus: https://t.co/fbXWNzJoL4 pic.twitter.com/xZQOuRfVK4 — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) December 26, 2023

Ragnow was recently nominated for The Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award

Ragnow, who lost his father to a heart attack unexpectedly in 2016, started a nonprofit organization known as the Rags Remembered Foundation in 2022:

“Each year, Ragnow and his Foundation hold a Fishin' for Memories outreach program where families can learn to fish from the two-time Pro Bowler and create lasting memories that provide children with an outlet for their grief. Each child receives their own fishing pole, supplies and gear while also having the opportunity to take a private boat tour with Ragnow with the goal of acquiring a newfound interest.“

Earlier this month, he was named Detroit's nominee for the annual Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year award, which goes to players “who excel on the field and demonstrate a passion for creating a lasting positive impact beyond the game in their communities.”

Ragnow reflected on the significance of being nominated for the prestigious honor, humbly expressing his belief that numerous other players on the Lions deserved recognition as well.

“It's really hard to describe being among the nominees, even looking at my team, there's been a lot of guys on the team who are worthy of this, and who support my foundation,” he said. “And then you look around the League, all the tremendous work people do on each team. It's hard to describe the feeling of being one of the nominees.”

“My foundation, Rags Remembered, is in honor of my dad, who I lost to a heart attack when I was younger. Basically, the goal of my foundation is to use the outdoors to help kids grieve, or use the outdoors to provide for disadvantaged youth…I feel like this world doesn't have enough of the outdoors, and it's just such a great thing and helped me through my process of grieving.”

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

The Detroit Lions have earned their first division crown in 30 years thanks to their thrilling victory over the rival Minnesota Vikings on Sunday. Center Frank Ragnow praises Detroit Lions fans who stuck by the team through thick and thin Ragnow, who is also Detroit's nominee for the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year award, discussed the work his nonprofit foundation does in the community.

Bottom Line: A well-deserved honor for Ragnow

Ragnow's selflessness amid personal tragedy speaks volumes about his character, resulting in a well-deserved nomination for the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year award. The Lions' attainment of long-awaited success after years of falling short becomes even more gratifying against this backdrop.

Ragnow and the Lions still have work to do before they host their first playoff game in several decades, as they're now in preparations to face the Dallas Cowboys before wrapping up the regular season schedule against the same Vikings.