Jared Goff Proud to win NFC North with Detroit Lions 'Old Guard'

In the wake of the Detroit Lions‘ significant NFC North victory over the Minnesota Vikings, quarterback Jared Goff shared his profound sense of pride and accomplishment, particularly in relation to the Lions' players who have been there for a long time. This win marked a watershed moment for the franchise, breaking a three-decade division title drought and igniting a sense of triumph among players and fans alike.

Emotional Victory and Team Solidarity

The game's climax was a mix of tension and exhilaration, with Goff acknowledging the offense's struggles to close the game, leading to the crucial interception by Ifeatu Melifonwu that sealed the win.

“It was a pretty emotional experience—cathartic,” Goff says. “You get there at the end and you feel like on offense, we had our chance to end it. We didn’t do the best job finishing it there. … And Iffy makes the play of the day for us.”

Honoring the ‘Old Guard'

Goff's immediate post-game action was to connect with these long-time Lions players, recognizing their perseverance through the team's challenging years.

“So I gave [left tackle] Taylor [Decker] a big hug on the final knee, just celebrated there and said, ‘You’re a division champ,’” Goff says. “It was pretty emotional. It was fun.”

“I’m so much more proud of my teammates and all the people that have been here,” Goff says. “That’s overwhelming the emotion of any personal vindication or personal satisfaction. Sure, I’m happy I was able to do it and happy I was able to be a part of it. To be honest with you, it’s the guys in this room, the guys in this locker room. It’s Taylor Decker being here for eight years, and Frank Ragnow being here for six.

“It’s those guys that I think about, that I’m proud to be a part of it with them and proud to be the first one in a long time to be able to do it.”

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

The Bottom Line: A Team Triumph

Jared Goff's reflections post-victory encapsulate more than just a win; they represent a shared journey of resilience, teamwork, and unwavering dedication. His pride in his teammates, especially the ‘Old Guard' who have weathered the franchise's ups and downs, highlights the essence of team sports — unity in pursuit of a common goal. This NFC North Championship is not just a personal milestone for Goff, but a collective triumph that honors the commitment and struggle of the entire Detroit Lions family.