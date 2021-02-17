Frank Ragnow thinks Matthew Stafford is a ‘Superhero’, says he will embrace Jared Goff

Sharing is caring!

When the 2021 NFL regular season kicks off, Detroit Lions center Frank Ragnow will have a new starting quarterback as Matthew Stafford has been traded to the Los Angeles Rams.

During a recent interview on the Unrestricted with Ben Leber podcast, Ragnow said he looks at Stafford as a “superhero.”

“He is a dude. He’s the ultimate dude’s dude,” Ragnow told Leber. “I just can’t say enough about the guy. He’s so cooler-than-life. Maybe that’s because I’m so much younger and I grew up watching him. But I just look at him like a superhero.”

Replacing Stafford as the Lions’ starting quarterback will be Jared Goff, who is also a former No. 1 overall draft pick.

Ragnow said he is excited to start a new era with Lions’ head coach Dan Cambell and that he will embrace Goff as his new quarterback.

“I’m super excited for Jared Goff,” Ragnow told Leber “I think Detroit will embrace him. I’m going to embrace him. I’m just excited to open this new chapter with Coach Campbell.”

Despite missing two games (Week 15 and Week 16) in 2020 with a broken throat (yes, that is true), Ragnow came back and played in Week 17 before being selected to his first NFC Pro Bowl team.

