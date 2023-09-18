Full text of Michigan State AD Alan Haller’s letter to Mel Tucker released

The text of Michigan State AD Alan Haller's letter to Mel Tucker is out

The hammer has fallen for Michigan State head coach Mel Tucker, who had previously been suspended with pay thanks to his alleged sexual harassment of rape survivor Brenda Tracy. He's been informed by Spartans athletic director Alan Haller that his contract is going to be terminated, and the full letter has been made public.

Mel Tucker is being terminated with cause

Earlier this afternoon, news broke that Tucker would have his contract terminated by Michigan State with cause, putting into question whether or not he's eligible to earn the hefty amount of money that was still remaining on it.

The full text of Alan Haller's letter has been released

The letter to Tucker from Haller reads as follows:

Dear Mr. Tucker,

I write to provide you with written notice of the University's intent to terminate the Amended Employment Agreement, dated November 24, 2021 (the “Agreement”) More specifically, I write to provide written notice of its intent to terminate the Agreement for cause pursuant to Section III.B.1 of the Agrement (the “Early Termination Provision”).

Pursuant to the Early Termination Provision of the Agreement, the University may terminate for cause the Agreement with you, the Coach, “without liability to the Coach or any other penalty” when Cause exists for such Early Termination. Under the Early Termination Provision in Section 111.B.1 of the Agreement, “(cjause for termination” includes, in relevant part, the following:

(a) the Coach materially breaches this agreement:

(c) the Coach engages in any conduct which constitutes moral turpitude or which, in the University's reasonable judgment, would tend to bring public disrespect, contempt, or ridicule upon the University (e.g., material insubordination or impropriety involving a student).

By this letter, I write to inform you that the University is terminating the Agreement for cause under Sections III.B.1 (a) and (c) of the Early Termination Provision of the Agreement. Undisputed Facts Warranting Termination for Cause The University has become aware of various facts that have led to the unfortunate decision to terminate your employment for cause.

At this point, the University has amassed a body of undisputed evidence of misconduct that warrants termination for cause. Notably, the following facts are undisputed and justify termination for cause. in July 2021, the University contracted with an outside vendor (the ‘Vendor*) for the sole purpose of providing a sexual misconduct prevention educational program to the University Football Team in order to prevent and reduce instances of sexual misconduct.”

Bottom Line: The rough week for Michigan State continues

It's been an extremely rough week for the University as a whole with the news of Tucker's indiscretion, followed by their blowout loss to the Washington Huskies with acting head coach Harlon Barnett patrolling the sidelines.

The Spartans have to now pick up the pieces and move forward without Tucker, while also hoping that the damage to their reputation can eventually be repaired.