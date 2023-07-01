Merch
Red Wings News Reports

G Alex Lyon appears to sign with Detroit Red Wings

By W.G. Brady
According to @PuckPedia on Twitter, it appears as if the Detroit Red Wings have signed goaltender Alex Lyon to a 2-year, $900,000 AAV deal. The Red Wings would be Lyon's fourth team since coming to the league in 2017-2018. This is an interesting signing as the Red Wings already added G James Reimer to the mix earlier in the day.

Detroit Red Wings Alex Lyon

Alex Lyon by the Numbers

Lyon, who is 30, has played in 39 career games over six seasons. During the 2022-23 season, he was 9-4 with a .912 save percentage and a 2.89 goals-against average in 14 games with the Florida Panthers.

Key Points

  • Lyon has reportedly signed with the Red Wings
  • Lyon was solid with the Florida Panthers in 2022-23
  • He has played 39 career games over six seasons in the NHL

Bottom Line: The More the Merrier…

After struggling to stop the puck from going into the net in 2022-23, Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman has addressed the position by adding a couple of backups to the mix. Who will ultimately make the most starts will be determined as time goes on, but it is never a bad thing to create competition for any position.

