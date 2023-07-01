G Alex Lyon appears to sign with Detroit Red Wings

According to @PuckPedia on Twitter, it appears as if the Detroit Red Wings have signed goaltender Alex Lyon to a 2-year, $900,000 AAV deal. The Red Wings would be Lyon's fourth team since coming to the league in 2017-2018. This is an interesting signing as the Red Wings already added G James Reimer to the mix earlier in the day.

Alex Lyon by the Numbers

Lyon, who is 30, has played in 39 career games over six seasons. During the 2022-23 season, he was 9-4 with a .912 save percentage and a 2.89 goals-against average in 14 games with the Florida Panthers.

Key Points

Lyon has reportedly signed with the Red Wings

Lyon was solid with the Florida Panthers in 2022-23

He has played 39 career games over six seasons in the NHL

Bottom Line: The More the Merrier…

After struggling to stop the puck from going into the net in 2022-23, Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman has addressed the position by adding a couple of backups to the mix. Who will ultimately make the most starts will be determined as time goes on, but it is never a bad thing to create competition for any position.