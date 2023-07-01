Merch
G James Reimer signs with Detroit Red Wings

By W.G. Brady
According to a report from his agent, Ray Petkau, G James Reimer is signing a 1-year, $1.5 million with the Detroit Red Wings contract. Reimer had a rough go of it during the 2022-23 season, but he has had some solid seasons in the NHL.

Reimer by the Numbers

Reimer, who is 35, was initially selected by the Toronto Maple Leafs in the 4th Round of the 2006 NHL Draft. During the 2022-23 season, he was 12-21 with a 3.48 goals-against average and a .890 save percentage in 43 total games with the San Jose Sharks. In his career, he is 85-76 with a 2.87 goals-against average and a .911 save percentage.

Bottom Line: Red Wings add another goaltender

The Red Wings struggled in the area of goaltending this past season, and they have now added Reimer to give some added veteran presence. Though Reimer struggled this past season, he has had some solid seasons, and the hope is that he gets back to that this coming season.

